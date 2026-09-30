Step inside Fontaines D.C.’s Dopamine Chamber

Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. are heading to Australia in 2027 in celebration of their upcoming album Dopamine Chamber.

The five-piece will kick off the tour at RAC Arena on Tuesday, February 9, ahead of a headline show in Adelaide and Laneway Festival performances in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Irish post-punk band Gurriers will join Fontaines as special guests for both the Perth and Adelaide shows.

The band’s fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, will be released on Friday, October 16, 2026, via XL Recordings. Produced by James Ford, it follows their 2024 album Romance, which topped X-Press Magazine’s Album of the Year list that year.

Fans can expect to hear Dopamine Chamber‘s lead single, Marianne, live on stage, along with other tracks from the upcoming album, such as Tongue, Six Shot Morning, and more.

“The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” said lead vocalist and frontman Grian Chatten. “You step inside, and we test these different mind- or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

Fontaines D.C. hit RAC Arena on Tuesday, February 9, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com.au

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