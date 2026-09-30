Sleeping with Sirens return to our shores for 2027 tour

US rock band Sleeping with Sirens are returning to Australia in 2027 for their An Ending In Itself Tour, hitting Metro City on Saturday, April 10.

The Floridian rock band will also play in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Sleeping with Sirens will be joined by special guests, American pop-punk band State Champs and British rockers Boston Manor, for all tour dates.

The tour is in celebration of the band’s eighth studio album, An Ending in Itself, released Friday, June 12, this year, via Rise Records. Produced by Will Yip, the album is claimed to represent both a homecoming and a reckoning for the band.

Audiences can expect to hear the title track alongside other singles from the 2026 album, such as Forever / Always, God in My Head and more.

Forming in 2009, Sleeping with Sirens released their debut full-length album, With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear, in 2010. Since then, the group has released eight studio albums, one live album, and one acoustic EP. They have also shared the stage with Pierce the Veil and All Time Low and have performed slots at major festivals like the Vans Warped Tour.

Sleeping with Sirens hit Metro City on Saturday, April 10, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

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