Men Without Hats dance their way to Australia for the first time

Canadian new-wave band Men Without Hats are heading to Australia for the first time in 2027 with their You Can Dance If You Want Tour.

The tour will first head to Newcastle and Sydney, continuing on to Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane, before ending at Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, June 1.

Fans can expect to hear the band’s career-spanning catalogue live on stage, such as the 1982 classic hit The Safety Dance, as well as other early hits including Pop Goes the World and I Got the Message. Audiences can also expect recent singles from their 2025 album, On the Moon, like I Love the ’80s and In Glorious Days.

Formed in Montreal in 1997, Men Without Hats won fans across the world with their hit song The Safety Dance from their 1982 debut album Rhythm of Youth. Since then, the single has surpassed 240 million streams on Spotify, and the band was officially inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

Men Without Hats hit Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, June 1, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

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