Breaking Bad stars come down under for conversation tour

Breaking Bad television stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are coming down under together for the first time in 2027 to talk live on stage about the groundbreaking show and everything that came as a result.

The award-winning actors will perform at RAC Arena on Monday, January 18, and will also hit stages in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Cranston and Paul will discuss on stage how the show was made, what it gave to both of them, and what it took out of them. The duo will chat about the show’s writing, the production’s long days, the mistakes, the danger, the scenes that cracked them up with laughter—and the ones that broke them up with despair.

This unguarded conversation will reveal to the audience what really drives the Breaking Bad stars, their advice to aspiring young artists, and what they enjoy doing when they’re not working.

Known for hit shows such as Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle, Bryan Cranston is an Academy Award nominee and an Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Tony, and Olivier Award winner. He is the author of A Life in Parts and has co-founded an artisanal mezcal brand called Dos Hombres Mezcal with Aaron Paul in 2019.

A critically acclaimed actor, Aaron Paul is best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. An Idaho native, Paul has built an impressive career starring in films such as Mission: Impossible III, K-Pax, Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place and Westworld.

An Evening with Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul hits RAC Arena on Monday, January 18, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from fane.com.au

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