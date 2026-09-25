John Schumann returns for final Redgum Years show

John Schumann and The Vagabond Crew are back with The Corrugated Highway Tour to perform The Redgum Years for the last time at Freo.Social on Friday, October 30.

In March 1983, folk-rock band Redgum, headed up by John Schumann, recorded one of the most iconic and successful Australian live albums, Caught in the Act. Capturing the quintessentially Australian Redgum songs, the album featured timeless songs such as I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green), The Diamantina Drover, The Last Frontier and more.

Fast forward to 2023, Schumann’’s band, the Vagabond Crew, persuaded him to perform a concert set of those songs called The Redgum Years. Sold-out performances across Australia followed and whipped up great demand for another live record.

Two years later, in August 2025, John Schumann and The Vagabond Crew recorded Corrugated Highway – The Red Gum Years Live and brought the live show to Perth for the first time later that year. “Call it The Last Corrugation,” John Schumann said of the tour.

Special support comes from Lachy John, a Nyoongar artist and songsmith based in Walyalup, bringing a fresh take on Australiana folk, blues and roots.

The Redgum Years play Freo.Social on Friday, October 30, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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