State of Play program to “rock your socks off” this Fringe World

After taking out the coveted Best Independent Hub Award at Fringe World 2022, STATE OF PLAY returns to State Theatre Centre of WA for another season with over 30 shows from local, national, and international artists to “rock your socks off” this summer.

From Friday, January 20 to Sunday, February 5, the State Theatre Centre will be transformed into an exciting hub of music, cabaret, comedy, theatre, dance and even Air Guitar, with Don’t Fret It, Shred It! the Air Guitar WA State Qualifiers. With free entry for spectators, audiences are invited to practice their best “Jimmy Hendrix headbang, fine tune their air fenders and prepare to shred it out in under the stars” at the State Theatre Centre’s Courtyard. Little rockers need not miss out either, with air guitar workshops available for kids at the School of Air.

On top of a stacked program, the State Theatre Centre of WA boasts a premier location in the heart of Northbridge, with the STATE OF PLAY bars serving up some local brews along with plenty of non-alcoholic drinks options.

State Theatre Centre of WA’s STATE OF PLAY Fringe World program runs from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au

Prev x