Roll up for…A Musical History Tour of Perth

Premiering at Fringe World 2023, A Musical History Tour of Perth showcases the iconic local venues, artists, and songs of yesteryear.

Presented by Hidden deTours, the walking tour runs from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 19. Kicking off in the Cultural Centre, the “epic musical adventure” explores the history of Perth and Northbridge where hidden stories, secrets and scandals are uncovered.

Iconic Perth venues of the past, including Perth Entertainment Centre, Red Parrot, Canterbury Court, Gobbles, Capitol Theatre, and the Embassy Ballroom all feature in this unique 2.5-hour walking tour covering 4.6kms of Perth’s cultural past.

Participants can revel in Perth’s musical history whilst listening to the soundscape of local artists via silent disco headphones, while the tour guide is not only a history teacher, host, DJ, and storyteller, they also sing popular tunes of the day, and guests are invited to share their own stories and sing-along too.

Founder, Monique Boucher, is a big music fan and has worked in the music and events industry. She has spent many years researching Perth’s music history and draws from her own time going out in Perth, to curate a walking tour that spans generations and genres – from the 1830s to the 1990s with folk, rock ‘n’ roll, jazz and more.

Tour guides Jane Hebiton and Tania Sims host separate dates, and both have a lifelong love of music, storytelling and singing, and bring their own experience of Perth, history, and music to the tour.

Hidden deTours craft unique experiences celebrating hidden places, spaces, and stories on their walking and bus tours in Perth. This new adventure is for music lovers, history buffs and seekers of awesome one-of-a-kind experiences. Hidden deTours also offer Gin tours, Whisk(e)y tours, Hidden Bar tours, Wine tours and more.

A Musical History Tour of Perth runs from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 19, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to hiddendetours.com.au

Prev x