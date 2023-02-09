P!nk’s Summer Carnival tour is coming to Perth

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer, and international pop icon P!nk has announced her highly-anticipated return to Australia with a massive tour in February and March next year.

P!nk’s Summer Carnival 2024 kicks off in Sydney and hits Newcastle, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne and Adelaide before concluding at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Special guests will be announced at a later date.

The announcement of P!nk’s Summer Carnival tour of Australia coincides with the release of her new album, Trustfall, out Friday, February 17 via RCA Records.

“I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer!” P!nk said. “I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough!”

P!nk is a three time Grammy Award winner and has had five #1 albums in Australia, including Hurts 2B Human, Funhouse, Greatest Hits…So Far!!!, The Truth About Love and Beautiful Trauma.

P!nk’s Summer Carnival 2024 tour hits Optus Stadium on Friday, March 1, 2024. Tickets are sale on Friday, February 17 from livenation.com.au

