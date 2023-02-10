Renegades of rock: New Perth events company announces launch party

New Perth rock music events company Renegade Events have announced a launch party at The Rechabite on Friday, March 24.

Live favourites The Southern River Band will headline the celebration with their signature high-energy performance with support from garage rock five-piece Ra Ra Viper.

There are more special guests to be announced.

Renegade Events’ launch party goes down at The Rechabite on Friday, March 24, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to megatix.com.au

