New Zealand’s SIX60 bring Castle St world tour to Perth

New Zealand-based group, SIX60, are bringing their Castle St World Tour to Perth this weekend. The multi-platinum selling band will play at Pioneer Women’s Memorial, Kings Park and Botanic Garden, this Saturday, February 18.

They will be joined by special guests, fellow New Zealand act Drax Project, and local talent Jamilla and Drea.

Kiwi five-piece SIX60 have broken records for ticket sales, chart-topping albums and singles in their home country of New Zealand. Their three studio albums all shot to number one in the album charts, spawning multiple number one, multi-platinum singles.

SIX60’s 2022 album Castle St saw the band return to a back-to-basics approach: all together in the studio, making music as they did when they first formed as a college band in their student house at 660, Castle Street in Dunedin. Released in October last year, Castle St hails back to the band’s early days: the album title and cover artwork both refer to the place where the band first met, formed and performed. The album features the new single Before You Leave.

Coming from similarly humble beginnings, busking as jazz students in Wellington, Drax Project have grown into one of the most successful groups ever to come out of New Zealand. After two early EPs established their reputation, their self-titled debut album, on US label 300, made ripples around the world. To date Drax Project have collected nearly half a billion streams and 24 platinum releases internationally, with the single, Woke Up Late, (featuring Hailee Steinfeld) attaining US gold status.

Jamilla is a WAMAward-winning electronic producer, DJ and artist who combines haunting soul vocals, self-produced R&B beats and chill-wave synths. With a captivating stage presence and emotive and politically-charged lyrics, Jamilla expresses her appreciation for human vulnerability and invites you to experience hers.

Drea is a Perth-based singer/songwriter/musician influenced by gospel, hip-hop and R&B artists. Drea has a unique and creative sound, as her singles Chapters and latest release Yello ft. Mali Jo$e attest.

SIX60’s Castle St World Tour hits Pioneer Women’s Memorial, Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Saturday, February 18, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to mellenevents.com.au

