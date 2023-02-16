RTRFM’s Neon Picnic returns for day of free, family-friendly fun at Hyde Park

RTRFM‘s family-friendly live radio event Neon Picnic is back this year, bringing live music, kids entertainment and tasty treats to Hyde Park Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 18.

The all-day event features a line-up of RTRFM’s popular and long-running Saturday shows: Global Rhythm Pot, Homegrown and Drastic on Plastic, live and in-person, featuring special musical guests.

The event will also feature live music from station favourites Elianie, Joan and the Giants, Kombi-A Train (pictured above), Nika Mo, Salama – Maloya and Steve Hensby.

Kids activities will be held throughout the day, including arts and crafts supported by Red Fox Property Group and lego fun from the WA Brick Society.

Refreshments come courtesy of Otherside Brewing Co, Roley Stone Brewing Co and Vino Volta, with bites from Wally’s Tacos and Con Pebre. Plus, there will be coffee from Busy Bean Coffee and ice creams from La Paleta.

RTRFM‘s Neon Picnic hits Hyde Park Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 18, 2023. For more info, head to rtrfm.com.au

Prev x Next »