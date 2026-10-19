Sparta announce Australian headline tour

El Paso post-hardcore trailblazers Sparta are heading to Australia for four headline shows, including a Perth date at Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, April 8.

Formed in the ashes of At the Drive-In following their 2001 split, Sparta made their mark immediately with the landmark 2002 debut, Wiretap Scars.

Led by singer-guitarist Jim Ward, the band have spent more than two decades delivering some of post-hardcore’s most enduring songs, including Cut Your Ribbon, Air, Breaking the Broken and While Oceana Sleeps.

Sparta will arrive with new material from their latest album, Cut A Silhouette, featuring tracks such as Crater and Everything You Say.

Sparta play Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, April 8, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 23 from metropolistouring.com

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