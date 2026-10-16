Classic Face Get To It with new single and headline show

Local new wave band Classic Face have just released their latest single, Let’s Get To It, via Auxiliary Records.

The four-piece will hit the The Bird on Friday, October 23 for their first headline show with West Australian artists Gap Year, Figurehead and Georgina Dacheff set to support.

Following their debut single Pneumasthmatic released earlier this year, the new track is described by the group as “a cathedral built on 10m square land” and asks the question, “Just how much joy, momentum and pop music can you cram into 2 minutes and 43 seconds?”

The Perth band features Michael Strong, Veronica Zurzolo, Axel Carrington and Mick Colangelo, who compose, perform and arrange collectively, with Strong writing the lyrics, producing, engineering, mixing and mastering the recordings.

Classic Face’s new single, Let’s Get To It is out now via Auxiliary Records. Classic Face launch the new single at the The Bird on Friday, October 23, 2026. For more info head to gather.rsvp

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