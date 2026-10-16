Ruby Gill casts a line down under on the Fishin’ Tour

Johannesburg-born, Victoria-based musician and best-selling poet Ruby Gill has announced a 2027 Australia and South Africa tour.

The Fishin’ Tour begins with supporting performances for Australian singer-songwriter Gordi in the UK and Europe. As a headliner, Gill will perform twice in South Africa before touching down in Australia, kicking off in Hobart, stopping in Sydney, Port Kembla, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth and Fremantle, and finally wrapping up in Melbourne. Western Australian performances include Saturday, April 10 at The Bird, and Sunday, April 11 at Mojo’s Bar.

The announcement aligns with the release of their latest album, Fishing is not about fishing, hitting the airwaves on Friday, October 16. The album was co-produced by Tom Iansek (#1 Dads, Maple Glider, Kate Miller-Heidke) and recorded live in London with bandmates Lewis Coleman (The Cactus Channel, Pet Soundds) and Jess Ellwood (Angie McMahon, Julia Jacklin). Following up on 2025’s Some Kind Of Control, the album contains a fuller sound with the addition of the live band but retains Gill’s distinct voice and trademark literary lyricism.

Gill is a two-time nominee for the Australian Music Prize and recently won Best Independent Country Album at the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) Awards. Fishing is not about fishing joins an acclaimed catalogue, including ARIA-charting Some Kind Of Control and critically lauded debut album I’m gonna die with this frown on my face (2022), which garnered support from triple j, BBC Radio 1, NME, Rolling Stone and more.

Ruby Gill brings the Fishin’ Tour to The Bird on Saturday, April 10, and to Mojos Bar on Sunday, April 11, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from rubygill.me

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