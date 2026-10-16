St. Paul and The Broken Bones set to tour Australia and New Zealand

North American soul group St. Paul and The Broken Bones are set to play Astor Theatre on Wednesday, May 5, as part of their upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour.

The Alabama eight-piece arrive with new material in their catalogue, including last month’s EP release Proxy and their ten-track 2025 self-titled album.

Kicking off in Perth, the tour will head east with shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney, before concluding with the group’s first ever headline shows in New Zealand.

The octet consists of Paul Janeway (vocalist), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone) and was formed in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2011.

With six studio albums to date, the latest having been produced by Eg White (Adele, Celine Dion) and recorded at FAME Studios, the group have amassed performances at iconic festivals, including Coachella, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza, in addition to sharing the stage with acclaimed musicians, such as The Rolling Stones, Lizzo and Black Pumas.

St. Paul and The Broken Bones play Astor Theatre on Wednesday, May 5, 2027. Tickets are on sale Thursday, October 22 from destroyalllines.com

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