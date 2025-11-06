Shrek The Musical brings ogre-sized fun to Koorliny Arts Centre

Koorliny Arts Centre is set to bring the Broadway hit Shrek The Musical to the stage this month, running from Friday, November 14, to Saturday, November 22.

Based on the 2001 Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical reimagines the original fairy tale adventure in a hilarious, high-energy spectacle, suitable for all ages.

Featuring songs from Jeanine Tesori and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire, the Tony Award-winning musical follows the tale of an unlikely hero—an ogre—who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

The audience can expect a show packed with catchy tunes, swamp magic, and a heartwarming message about love and acceptance.

Since premiering on Broadway in 2008, Shrek The Musical has enchanted audiences around the world with its clever humour, spectacular sets, and show-stopping songs like I Know It’s Today, Morning Person and Freak Flag.

Shrek The Musical hits Koorliny Arts Centre from Friday, November 14, to Saturday, November 22, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from koorliny.com.au

Photo by Outatime Pictures

