Event Cinemas Innaloo gets a blockbuster upgrade with new SCREENX and IMAX

Movie-lovers will have a bigger and better way to watch films in Perth with the opening of the premium SCREENX auditorium at Event Cinemas Innaloo this month.

The only screen of its kind in Western Australia, SCREENX is a multi-projection 270-degree viewing experience including specially selected scenes of the film across the left and right cinema walls to display a picture up to 56 metres wide. Opening on Thursday, November 20, tickets for Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2 on sale now, and tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash and Scarlet on sale soon.

Following a major refurbishment, Event Cinemas Innaloo also now includes an upgrade of its exclusive Gold Class offering, bringing an added touch of luxury with new premium recliners and service directly to seats. Not just for movies, the new Gold Class experience is also available for events.

This kicks off an exciting new expansion for the venue, with Event Cinemas also adding the epic experience of a new IMAX screen on Thursday, December 18.

The new IMAX comes equipped with Laser location—designed from the ground up to deliver crystal-clear, lifelike images and precision audio set apart by a groundbreaking 4K laser projection system that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colours exclusively to IMAX screens. IMAX Innaloo will be open in time for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The venue has also added Perth’s only 4DX motion cinema experience, providing a fully immersive cinematic experience that stimulates all five senses with over 21 special effects and 128 high-tech moving seats synchronising perfectly with the on-screen action.

“EVT’s vision is to provide immersive experiences that escape the ordinary, and we know that this requires investment in the world’s best,” said Daniel McCabe, EVT General Manager, Cinema Operations Australia. “We’ve listened to our customers, and we know they want options. Event Cinemas Innaloo isn’t just a cinema; it’s all the world’s best cinema experiences in one destination. There is no other location like this in Australia!”

Event Cinemas Innaloo SCREENX tickets are on sale now for Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2, and IMAX tickets will be available soon for the anticipated release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. For more information and to buy tickets, head to eventcinemas.com.au

