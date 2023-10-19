Local singer-songwriter Shannon Smith has released his new single Dance the Night Away.

The new track, which came out on Wednesday, October 17, is a toast to the first flush of romance. Keyboards and horns flavour the song with soulful flourishes, as Smith’s earnest lyrics capture that ‘giddy feeling that comes with newfound love.’

Although this is Smith’s debut single, he has been performing for many many years. Raised within a musical family amidst an atmosphere of creativity and live performance, has played thousands of shows in all manner of formats — including acclaimed tributes to the likes of Fleetwood Mac, ABBA and The Beach Boys.

His 70s sensibilities are in the blood and bones of this multi-instrumentalist’s songs, which evoke the soulful climes of inspirational artists such as Steely Dan, The Beatles, The Eagles and 10cc, complemented by his deep love of Americana and alt-country music.

Shannon Smith’s debut single Dance the Night Away is out now on all streaming platforms. Check out the video clip below.

Prev x Next »