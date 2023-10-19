Maylands Street Festival returns

Maylands Street Festival will make its long-awaited return next month.

In its first edition since 2019, the free entry, all-ages event will take over Eighth Ave on Saturday, November 11.

Get down to the Main Stage on the corner of Whatley Cresent and Eighth Ave from 2pm to catch live music from Katy Steele (pictured above), Abbe May, Beni Bjah, The Little Lord Street Band, Rinehearts, The Adjustment and Hengequeens.

The festival will also feature artisan and community stalls, food and drink vendors, street performers and more.

Maylands Street Festival hits Maylands on Saturday, November 11, 2023. For more info, head to the Facebook event page.

Prev x Next »