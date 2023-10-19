Irish trio The Coronas celebrate their early days with national tour

Irish indie-rockers The Coronas are heading our way on a national tour, hitting Badlands Bar on Friday, November 17.

The tour announce comes with the release of new single One Last Time. The previously unheard song was recorded in 2009 when the band were just getting going. With sweeping strings, acoustic guitar and the distinctive vocals of Danny O’Reilly, One Last Time also heralds the upcoming release of The Best Of The Early Days; an album that celebrates the early back catalogue of The Coronas, which is due out Friday, November 24.

They will be joined by special guest Roison O for the Australian tour, which also hits Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

“We’re delighted to be releasing this album,” said The Coronas upon announcing the album and tour. “It’s a collection of songs from our first three albums. When we remembered One Last Time, an unreleased song from this time that we always loved, it seemed right to add it to the album as a bonus single. It’s a breakup song that describes the tricky time just after a relationship ends, where you meet up and there’s so much emotion and feelings still there. And spending that time together.”

A multi-platinum group who can claim supporting Bruce Springsteen in Hyde Park, playing for President Biden, and making chart history as the only independent Irish band to claim three consecutive chart-topping albums. In support of their seventh full length album, 2022’s Time Stopped, The Coronas embarked on their biggest world tour to date, selling out venues in London, New York and Vancouver, as well as a sold out performance at Sydney’s Metro Theatre.

The Best Of The Early Days is due out Friday, November 24. The Coronas play Badlands Bar on Friday, November 17, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au

