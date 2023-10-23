Two giants of metal – Bay Area icons Machine Head and Industrial masters Fear Factory – have joined forces to bring their Slaughter the Martour World Tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2024.

The tour kicks off at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, March 9 before heading east for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

On Machine Head’s first trip down under since 2018 and Fear Factory’s first visit since 2016, fans are told they can expect a sonic assault as both bands promise to unleash tracks from their extensive catalogues.

The tour will feature the debut of Fear Factory’s new vocalist Milo Silvestro, who revealed the band’s Australian tour plans in an X-Press interview back in March.

“We are honored to be touring with the mighty Machine Head metal plus Robb has been a good friend of mine for close to 30 years,” said Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares. “We are fucking excited for the metal fans to see this amazing package and we can’t wait to get out there. Let’s Fucking Rage!”

“Aussie Head Cases! This tour will be insane!” said Machine Head founder and vocalist Robb Flynn. “So stoked to be getting back on the road in Australia and New Zealand with this absolutely earth-shattering bill. Fear Factory have long been our brothers-in-arms, pioneers of a sound that had yet to exist. Oz, we’re ready to crush skulls, crush shoeys, and crush everything in our path.”

Machine Head and Fear Factory play Astor Theatre on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, October 25 from premier.ticketek.com.au

