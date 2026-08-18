Scarborough swings into spring with JazzConnect

JazzConnect is back at Scarborough Beach this month, transforming cafés, bars, beachfront venues and the foreshore into a three-day celebration of jazz music from Friday, August 28, to Sunday, August 30.

The festival has released the set times for the 2026 event, with a curated selection of artists performing across free and ticketed events at 11 Scarborough venues.

JazzConnect kicks off on Friday, August 28 at 7.30pm, with the Joe Brown Trio performing at Scarborough Beach Community Centre and Mejadra bringing their blend of jazz and Afro-Cuban rhythms to Livid Skate Café.

On Saturday, August 29, the music gets underway with the family-friendly Jazz with Junior at Scarborough Beach Community Centre from 9am, followed by Laneway Jazz with Tom Hopwood and Finn McKibbin at Livid Laneway from 10am.

Penny King and Chris Foster will perform at Zoie Café from 1pm, before the Harry Mitchell Trio take over the Rendezvous Hotel Lobby Bar from 2.30pm.

De Cuba Son

De Cuba Son will bring a free salsa party to the Scarborough Sunset Markets from 4pm, followed by the Marcio Mendes Quartet’s Sunset Samba at Scarborough Beach Bar from 5.30pm.

From 6.30pm, The Steve Hensby Band will headline the Sandbar Jazz Party and James Flynn and The Ray Walker Trio bring Kings of Swing to Brighton Wine Bar, while WorldMania bring a Livid Lounge Session to Livid Skate Café from 7.30pm. The fun then continues into the night with a Fresco Latin DJ Session at El Grotto from 8pm.

The Steve Hensby Band

On Sunday, August 30, Jonah Golds and Rio Berryman Duo will kick things off with Laneway Jazz at Livid Laneway at 9.30am. Sofie Kerr follows at The Sandbar at noon and Ernesto Granados Diaz brings Timeless Hits to Brighton Wine Bar at 12.30pm before Fred Grigson and Kristian Borring Duo take over Zoie Café at 1pm.

The Basilios will then pay tribute to Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra at The Lookout from 1.30pm, while Shameem brings soul and jazz to The Sandbar from 2.30pm.

To send the weekend out on a high, The Juliana Areias Quintet will bring Latin Sessions to Scarborough Beach Bar from 4pm, Catherine Summers Quartet lead The Festival Sundowner at Brighton Wine Bar from 5pm, before Sophie Foster closes out the weekend with Women of Soul at The Sandbar from 5.30pm.

Sophie Foster

With a diverse program that spans contemporary jazz, Latin music, soul, swing, and classic crooner performances across the weekend, Festival Director Karen Caddy said the event was designed to showcase a different side of Scarborough during the cooler months.

“JazzConnect is a celebration of Scarborough in winter—a chance to rug up, head out, and experience the coast in a new way,” she said. “It’s a weekend where great music, local businesses and community spirit come together.”

“JazzConnect is a fantastic way to experience Scarborough during winter while supporting local businesses and enjoying outstanding live music,” added City of Stirling Mayor Mark Irwin. “The City of Stirling is proud to support an event that brings people together, activates the foreshore, and showcases the creativity and vibrancy of our community.”

Check out the full set times below:

Friday, August 28

7.30pm — Joe Brown Trio, Scarborough Beach Community Centre

7.30pm — Livid Lounge Session: Mejadra, Livid Skate Café

Saturday, August 29

9am — Jazz with Junior, Scarborough Beach Community Centre

10am — Laneway Jazz: Tom Hopwood & Finn McKibbin, Livid Laneway

1pm — Swinging by the Sea: Penny King & Chris Foster, Zoie Café

2.30pm — Harry Mitchell Trio, The Rendezvous

4pm — Salsa Party @ The Markets: De Cuba Son, Scarborough Sunset Markets

5.30pm — Sunset Samba: Marcio Mendes Quartet, Scarborough Beach Bar

6.30pm — Sandbar Jazz Party: Steve Hensby Band, The Sandbar

6.30pm — Kings of Swing: James Flynn & The Ray Walker Trio, Brighton Wine Bar

7.30pm — Livid Lounge Session: WorldMania, Livid Skate Café

8pm — El Grotto presents Fresco Latin DJ Session, El Grotto

Sunday, August 30

9.30am — Laneway Jazz: Jonah Golds & Rio Berryman Duo, Livid Laneway

12pm — Sunday Sounds: Sofie Kerr, The Sandbar

12.30pm — Timeless Hits: Ernesto Granados Diaz

1pm — Ocean View Jazz: Fred Grigson & Kristian Borring Duo, Zoie Café

1.30pm — The Basilios: The Music of Dean Martin & Frank Sinatra, The Lookout

2.30pm — Sunday Sounds: Shameem, The Sandbar

4pm — Latin Sessions: Juliana Areias Quintet, Scarborough Beach Bar

5pm — The Festival Sundowner: Catherine Summers Quartet

5.30pm — Sophie Foster: Women of Soul, The Sandbar

JazzConnect hits Scarborough Foreshore and surrounds from Friday, August 28, to Sunday, August 30, 2026. For the full program and to buy tickets, head to artconnectwa.com.au

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