G Flip brings Bed On Fire Tour to Margaret River

Melbourne singer-songwriter G Flip is bringing their headlining Bed On Fire Tour to 3 Oceans Winery, Margaret River, on Saturday, October 31.

The performance comes after a run of US tour dates riding the wave of international success of their hit Bed On Fire after its standout feature in Prime Video’s hit series Off Campus.

Presented by Here Comes The Sun, the singer and multi-instrumentalist will be joined by NSW indie rock band The Rions and Noongar artist Boox Kid, with more acts yet to be announced for the licensed all-ages event.

Fans can expect to hear G Flip’s new single Bed On Fire as well as other tracks from their 2025 album Dream Ride, such as Disco Cowgirl, I Don’t Wanna Regret and In Another Life.

G Flip’s Margaret River debut comes after just-announced performances in Canberra and Wollongong and ahead of a support slot on Robbie Williams’ massive BRITPOP Australian arena tour, which is not coming to Perth.

Since rising to national attention with their breakthrough debut single, About You, in 2018, G Flip has gone on to win triple j‘s Australian Album of the Year award as well as ARIA Music Awards for Song of the Year, Best Australian Live Act, and Best Video. An acclaimed and energetic live performer, G Flip has hit stages at major festivals like Splendour in the Grass, Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Sydney four-piece The Rions are known for their genre of indie rock and pop music. Fronted by lead vocalist Noah Blockley, they have a catalogue of infectious tracks such as Maybe I’m Just A Freak and a growing fanbase across Australia and beyond.

Known for his dreamy electronic pop and storytelling in both English and the Noongar language, Perth singer-songwriter Boox Kid is the recent winner of the RAC Arena Limelight Music Support and arrives with new material from his upcoming album Kalyakoorl.

G Flip’s Bed On Fire Tour hits 3 Oceans Winery, Margaret River, on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 21, from oztix.com.au

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