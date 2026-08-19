Rodrigo y Gabriela head to Our Home in 2027 for national tour

Grammy-winning Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will return to Australia next year for their Our Home tour, heading to Brisbane first, stopping in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, and Adelaide before ending at Regal Theatre on Thursday, January 21, 2027.

The national tour celebrates their new 2026 album OurHome, out on Friday, September 18, via ATO Records. Recorded and self-produced at NK Sound Tokyo, OurHome signals a new chapter for the duo, coming from a deeply personal moment: the passing of their studio cat, Pelusa.

After months of creative uncertainty, the duo found themselves suddenly unlocked, writing freely and instinctively. “It was like she was telling us, ‘Stop messing around and just do what you do best,” said guitarist Gabriela.

That idea runs throughout the album, serving as both a love letter to Japan and a meditation on the possibility of finding peace wherever you are. OurHome features collaborators including former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, Japanese jazz pianist Hiromi, cellist Hiyori Okuda, and guitarist Yukihiro Atsumi. The album draws from manga, mythology, migration, philosophy, nature, and personal transformation while remaining rooted in the duo’s expressive acoustic interplay.

Following the album announcement, the duo released their first single, Monster, inspired by Naoki Urasawa‘s iconic manga Monster, accompanied by a new video created by Urasawa. They also released their second single, OurHome, which captures the album’s core message of inner grounding and emotional clarity.

Australian audiences can look forward to material from their new album, such as OurHome, Monster and Somos Com Tu, alongside fan favourites like Mettavolution and Terracentric.

Beginning their careers in Mexico City before relocating to Dublin in the late 90s, Rodrigo y Gabriela became known internationally for their instrumental duets on the flamenco guitar, playing in genres of instrumental rock and flamenco fusion. After winning a Grammy Award for Mettavolution, they have become global festival favourites and headliners of iconic stages including Glastonbury, Red Rocks, the Hollywood Bowl and the Sydney Opera House.

Rodrigo y Gabriela bring Our Home tour to Regal Theatre on Thursday, January 21, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 28, from destroyalllines.com

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