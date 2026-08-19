LA hip-hop legends The Pharcyde drop by on Australian tour

American hip-hop group The Pharcyde are bringing their The Pharcyde USA Tour to Australia. The tour starts at Freo.Social on Sunday, November 29, before heading off to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Local alt-jazz trio Jade//Vision and DJ Charlie Bucket will join The Pharcyde as special guests for the Perth show.

This will be The Pharcyde’s first time back in Perth since their performance at Freo.Social in February 2024 in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the landmark 1992 record like Passin Me By, Ya Mama, and Soul Flower as well as fan favourites from their 1995 album Labcabincalifornia, such as Bullshit, Runnin’, Drop and more.

Originally formed in 1989, The Pharcyde won fans across the world with their off-kilter production, sharp lyricism, and South Central sensibility. Their AU tour features the group’s rappers, Imani, Fatlip and Slimkid3, who are all hip-hop legends in their own right.

The Pharcyde bring The Pharcyde USA Tour to Freo.Social on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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