SwaraSynthesis celebrates music from around the globe with One World, Many Sounds

SwaraSynthesis‘ musical production One World, Many Sounds is heading to Midland Junction Arts Centre on Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12.

Presented by The Blue Room Theatre and SwaraSynthesis, One World, Many Sounds is a celebration of cultural exchange, bringing together Indian classical music with Western grooves, improvisation, dance and visual storytelling to create an immersive performance experience.

It expands the ensemble’s acclaimed East Meets West foundation into a multi-disciplinary stage experience, blending original compositions, intricate rhythms, expressive movement and intercultural collaboration.

Spread across two unique performances, One World, Many Sounds offers audiences two distinct musical journeys:

Day One – Indian Classical Journey: A celebration of the richness and depth of Indian musical traditions, featuring classical ragas, traditional rhythms and the expressive beauty of India’s musical heritage.

Day Two – World Music Journey: An exploration of global influences, contemporary arrangements, jazz elements, and cross-cultural collaborations that bring together diverse musical voices from around the world.

“One World, Many Sounds is a stirring celebration of cultural exchange through music,” said Artrage CEO & Creative Director Jo Thomas. “Avra Banerjee and his ensemble create a fusion of traditions, where virtuosity meets generosity of spirit. The performance is both technically skilled and deeply moving—a reminder that music truly is a universal language.”

The artistic team comprises Avra Banerjee, Krishna Prasad, Amitav Islam, Riddhi Mitra, Tao Issaro, Angelo Ravina, Shwet Jeshrani, Kankana Bhattacharya, Subir Guha and Sudarshan Subramanian.

SwaraSynthesis is a Perth-based contemporary world music ensemble that brings together Indian classical traditions with jazz, blues, Carnatic influences and diverse global sounds. The group are led by Perth-based international award-winning artist Avra Banerjee, whose work has recently been recognised with WAM Awards for Global Act of the Year (2025), WAM Global Song of the Year (2026) and a nomination at the Asia Pacific Arts Awards.

SwaraSynthesis and The Blue Room Theatre bring One World, Many Sounds to Midland Junction Arts Centre on Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from blueroom.org.au

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