Stand Atlantic announce The GODBREATH Tour

Sydney pop-punk group Stand Atlantic are set to tour Australia later this year, with a WA show lined up at Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, November 1.

The tour celebrates the band’s upcoming fifth studio album GODBREATH, an eleven-track album due for release on Friday, October 23, featuring the previously released singles, Velcro and LUCID.

Joining them for the national run will be Chicago rockers Knuckle Puck, who Stand Atlantic supported when they last toured Australia in 2018. The tour also includes dates in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

“We’re so excited to embark on our biggest tour to date in support of our new album GODBREATH,” said Bonnie Fraser, the band’s vocalist and rhythm guitarist. “It’s come full circle being able to have our old tour buddies Knuckle Puck come along for the ride!”

Formed in 2012, Stand Atlantic have released four studio albums and supported major acts including Sum 41, A Day To Remember and I Prevail, while their 2021 ARIA-platinum single Deathwish has amassed over 50 million streams.

Stand Atlantic’s new album GODBREATH comes out on Friday, October 23, 2026. Stand Atlantic hit Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, November 1. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, August 19 from standatlantic.com

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