RTRFM’s Radiothon 2026 subscriber drive is underway

Local community radio station RTRFM has just kicked off Radiothon, their 49th annual subscriber drive.

Running from Friday, August 14 until the end of September, this on-air festival includes special guest programmers, giveaways and celebrations of everything local.

PTMC

As part of the fundraising drive, the much-loved Radiothon Party also returns this year, featuring a diverse lineup of local artists at The Bird and The Rechabite on Saturday, 29 August.

The Rechabite’s Main Hall will feature local artists including Drea, No Bride, Phil Stroud, POW! Negro & friends and PTMC, while on the Hello Rooftop you can catch sets from Full Frequency’s Yikes & Nafta, 2000Revs, DJ Sara T, Nafta b2b Yikes b2b Riley, Sharkbae and wetpuddlss b2b Margie Rita.

Over at The Bird, there will be live music from Deep Beep, Humming, Navy June, Odlaw and Ursula.

In the 49th year of Radiothon, RTRFM aims to raise $350,000 to support the running of the independent station, including the organisation of long-running festivals such as In the Pines and the Fremantle Winter Music Festival.

Odlaw

RTRFM encourages listeners to subscribe during Radiothon for a chance to win dinner vouchers, tickets to events, and more. Those who contribute during Radiothon are eligible for ‘thank you’ gifts from partners, including The Bird, Bossman Coffee, Chicho Gelato and Luna Palace Cinemas.

Community members can also visit local bars, such as Froth Brewery and The Buffalo Club, and enjoy a beer from one of their ‘karma kegs’, where a portion of each sale goes directly to RTRFM.

Check out all the details and ways to support RTRFM, win prizes and get involved at rtrfm.com.au

Radiothon 2026 kicks off on Friday, August 14, and runs until the end of September. The Radiothon Party takes place at The Bird and The Rechabite on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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