Sam Fender announces Perth headline show

British songwriter Sam Fender has announced a Perth headline show, hitting HBF Stadium on Thursday, July 20. Fender will be in the country to perform at Splendour in the Grass, with the Perth show being his only sideshow down under.

Known for his euphoric, hard-hitting guitar anthems, Fender’s 2021 album Seventeen Going Under won the Newcastle artist fans across the world, reaping a clutch of awards (including BRITs, NMEs, Ivor Novellos and a first Mercury Prize nomination).

Sam Fender hits HBF Stadium on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, May 9 from secretsounds.com

