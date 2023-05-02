Free sunset concert series kicks off this Friday with the music of Frank Sinatra

The Ellington Jazz Club is set to present a special Friday Sundowner Concert Series at Yagan Square Amphitheatre, paying homage to iconic musical moments right through May. Each Friday evening from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, the heart of Perth will come alive with world-class, big-band performances from Perth’s top jazz vocalists and musicians in free sunset concerts.

The series kicks off this Friday, May 5 with The Music of Frank Sinatra with James Flynn, featuring James Flynn (pictured above) leading a seven-piece band through Sinatra’s timeless tunes.

With an estimated 150 million record sales, Frank Sinatra remains one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time with classic tracks like My Way, Come Fly with Me, That’s Life and Fly Me to The Moon.

James Flynn is a professional, international jazz vocalist, actor, writer, composer, and band leader. With a versatile career spanning over three decades and nine recorded albums, Flynn has supported legendary artists such as Ray Charles and Demis Roussos, featured as a soloist with The West Australian Symphony Orchestra, and performed at international jazz festivals. Originally from Scotland, Flynn’s musical prowess extends to writing and composing original pieces, such as Only You, a jazz musical that premiered in Perth, Australia in 2019.

This performance will be followed by Motown & Soul with the Milford Street Shakers on Friday, May 12, with 11-piece sensation the Milford Street Shakers performing beloved Motown and soul classics.

Get down to Yagan Square the following week to catch Elton, Bowie, Beatles with Catherine Summers on Friday, May 19 as Catherine Summers and her six-piece band perform a journey through the hits of the three iconic music legends.

Wrapping up the series on Friday, May 26 is The Music of Adele with Gemma Luxton, offering an unmissable evening featuring the chart-topping hits from all four of Adele’s no. 1 albums in a soulful performance by Gemma Luxton with her five-piece band.

“We are thrilled to bring together such an exceptional line-up for the Friday sundowner concerts at Yagan Square in May,” said Event producer Cléo Schurrer, in conjunction with The Ellington Jazz Club. “Each week our world-class musicians will showcase the timeless appeal of icons past and present, performing their greatest hits and classics in a two-hour live show that is completely free of charge.”

No tickets are required to join the fun, but audience members are encouraged to bring a cushion or rug to sit back and enjoy the lively musical ambience. A range of select refreshments will be on sale, and BYO picnics are permitted (no alcohol).

The Friday Sundowner Concert Series hits Yagan Square Amphitheatre each Friday in May from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. For more information, visit yagansquare.com.au

