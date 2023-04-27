Canadian actor and musician Noah Reid brings debut Australian tour to Perth

Canadian actor, singer-songwriter and musician Noah Reid is bringing his Everything’s Fine tour to Australia this spring.

Perth fans will get their first chance to catch Noah Reid live when he performs at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, October 3 in support of his third record Adjustments.

Noah Reid is a multi-award winning actor and TV star best known for his role portraying Patrick Brewer in the series Schitt’s Creek.

While audiences got a small taste of Reid’s musical ability during the series, with a tender rendition of Tina Turner’s The Best during season 4, fans will now have the opportunity to experience a full performance from the Canadian artist who will be pulling tracks from his three highly acclaimed records.

“Music has always been a space where I get to control my creative output in a way that I don’t in my acting career” said Noah Reid. “Acting is really creative and there’s definitely artistry to it but I don’t thank that just because you’re an actor, you’re automatically an artist. I’ve worked really hard for years to create these records.”

“People might know me more widely as an actor, but music is a space where I’ve loved working for years, and I’m really excited to finally be able to share my music with people in Australia. It feels like a long time coming!”

Noah Reid’s debut album Songs from a Broken Chair (2016), sophomore album Gemini (2020) and third album Adjustments (2022) have collectively garnered over 180 million streams, two nominations at the 2022 Canadian Folk Music Awards and landed Noah on four Billboard charts.

Noah Reid’s Everything’s Fine tour hits Astor Theatre on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to premier.ticketek.com.au

