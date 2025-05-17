Sam Fender announces 2025 Australian tour

UK singer-songwriter Sam Fender will return to Australia in November for his biggest headline tour to date.

The tour heads east for a run of shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Adelaide, before culminating in a final performance at Kings Park’s Botanic Garden on Friday, November 28.

Holly Humberstone, another indie singer-songwriter, joins Fender as the national support act for the full run of dates, after a successful Australian tour in 2024 and previous collaboration with him where she performed an acoustic rendition of Fender’s hit Seventeen Going Under.

The tour comes off the back of a major year for Fender, including a #1 UK album People Watching, a BRIT Award win, a headline set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and four sold-out stadium shows in the UK. His latest single Tyrants, originally released as part of a Record Store Day EP, is now available on streaming.

Sam Fender will perform at Kings Park’s Botanic Garden supported by Holly Humberstone on Friday, November 28, 2025. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 21, at ​secretsounds.com

