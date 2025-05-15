Review: Frenzal Rhomb at Indian Ocean Hotel

Frenzal Rhomb’s A Man’s (Still) Not A Camel’ 25th Anniversary tour at Indian Ocean Hotel w/ Turd and Ratsalad

Friday, May 9, 2025

Frenzal Rhomb, the beloved Aussie punk stalwarts, kicked off their 25th anniversary tour of A Man’s Not a Camel in grand style at Perth’s iconic Indian Ocean Hotel. With a sold-out crowd ready to tear the place apart, the energy was palpable from the first note and didn’t let up for a second.

Turd

The night began with Turd, a local WA band who wasted no time establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with. The four-piece brought their brand of raw, high-octane garage rock to the stage, delivering fast-paced, head-banging anthems that immediately got the crowd moving. Their performance was tight and aggressive, with guitar riffs that made you want to thrash your way through the crowd. Highlights like Self Saboteur showcased their ability to blend chaotic energy with technical precision, and had the mosh pit in full swing from the start of the night.

Ratsalad

Next up were Ratsalad, a band that originally hailed from Geraldton but now call Perth home. They brought an entirely different vibe to the stage, and with their impeccable stage presence and stunning vocal delivery, they showed just how well-crafted their songs were. Their set was high on energy but also had moments of complexity that grabbed the crowd’s attention, proving they’re a band to watch in the local scene. While they maintained the chaos of punk, their more polished sound felt fresh and exciting and they had the crowd hyped for what was to come.

Frenzal Rhomb

But the true headliner of the night was Frenzal Rhomb. The legendary punk band took the stage next after a mysterious pre-recorded intro that played while the stage remained dark. As the recorded voice of a woman sang over the PA, the excitement in the venue skyrocketed. When Frenzal Rhomb finally appeared, it was clear they were there to put on a show that celebrated not only their iconic album but the very essence of punk rock itself.

The sound was perfectly dialled in—kudos to the sound engineer for making sure every riff, drum hit, and shout cut through with crystal clarity. The band wasted no time diving into the hits, starting with Never Had So Much Fun and You Are Not My Friend, both of which hit the crowd like a blast of nostalgia. It was hard not to notice that the audience—a mix of middle-aged punks and long-time fans—was more than ready to relive those raucous days of their youth. There were crowd surfers and fists pumping to the rhythm of the music, proving that punk is timeless, no matter how many years have passed.

One standout moment came when the band launched into We’re Going Out Tonight. The energy in the room was electric—it felt like the entire venue had become one big family celebrating together. The band interacted with the audience, sharing humorous stories of their misadventures. One notable anecdote about going swimming in the ocean and then performing in the same clothes brought some great laughs.

Frenzal Rhomb

Frenzal Rhomb’s setlist was a perfect mix of fan favourites and deep cuts. Songs like I Know Everything About Everything, It’s Up to You and I Don’t Need Your Love had the crowd screaming every lyric as if they were hearing them for the first time. The 90s-inspired slap bass, sweet guitar riffs and punchy drum beats were all there, but what really made the night special was the band’s raw authenticity. These songs were made to be played loud, fast and with reckless abandon—just like they were back in the day.

They closed their set with the anthemic Summer’s Here, leaving the crowd chanting for more. It was a fitting end to a night that encapsulated the spirit of Frenzal Rhomb—unapologetic, loud and a whole lot of fun. After 25 years, they proved they still have the chops to deliver a punk show that stands the test of time.

Frenzal Rhomb’s performance in Perth was a perfect celebration of punk’s lasting legacy in Australia, and they showed once again why they’ve earned their place as icons in the scene. Those who missed out will surely hear about this one for years to come.

ALEIGHSHA GLEW

Photos by Linda Dunjey

Prev x Next →