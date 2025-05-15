Review: Ball Park Music at Metropolis Fremantle

Ball Park Music’s Like Love tour at Metropolis Fremantle

w/ Bean Magazine and Angie Colman

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Brisbane indie stalwarts Ball Park Music brought their Like Love tour to Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday night. Promoting their eighth studio album, the night was an intimate celebration of vulnerability, sonic nostalgia and the connective power of live music.

Angie Colman

Angie Colman opened the evening, taking the stage with her four-piece band. The West Australian singer-songwriter delivered a raw, heartfelt set grounded in themes of mental health, personal growth, and resilience. Opener If I Go to Therapy set the emotional tone, pairing lyrical candour with subtle guitar work and warm vocals.

By the time she reached Rome, Colman had captured the attention of early arrivals. Her performance balanced strength and sensitivity, with an easy stage presence that drew warmth from the crowd. A brief technical hiccup with her amp, mid-set, only added to the relatability of her performance and was handled with poise and humour. Set closer Your Way After Me hinted at a strong trajectory ahead for this rising local talent.

Bean Magazine

Next up, Bean Magazine kept the momentum high. The Brisbane trio delivered an energetic, off-kilter set that leaned into contrast and unpredictability. Opening with I’m Ashamed That You’re Hated, their blend of slacker rock charm, tight grooves and lyrical density quickly won the room.

The trio’s chemistry was a highlight with the drummer providing backing vocals, the bassist anchored each song with precision, and the frontman carrying a loose but engaging stage presence. Tracks like Fire and recent single Peace Up had the audience bopping along. A quirky dedication to the character Carly from The Inbetweeners incited the crowd chant of “they eat it up so well” which added levity.

Their 11-song set finished with a nod “to the hippies, to the barefoot dreamers,” closing out a chaotic yet cohesive performance full of charm and cheek.

Ball Park Music

By 9.30 pm, the room was buzzing as Ball Park Music emerged following a moving Welcome to Country. Frontman Sam Cromack opened the set solo with Like Love, a delicate acoustic moment that brought the venue to a hush. The band joined soon after, launching into a seamless and well-paced setlist that spanned deep cuts, crowd favourites and new material.

Tracks like Stars in My Eyes and As Far As I Can Tell showed off the group’s signature vocal harmonies, while older tunes like All I Want Is You sparked a wave of nostalgia. Cromack’s easy banter and mention of their eighth album added context without overshadowing the music. A song about “someone moving to Melbourne” hit home for many, triggering murmurs of recognition.

Throughout the night, the five-piece maintained a relaxed, tight performance style, engaging the crowd through collective singing, dancing, and shared joy. Without resorting to forced encores, they ended on a note of sincerity and gratitude.

Ball Park Music’s Fremantle stop was a glowing affirmation of their longevity and craftsmanship. With standout support in Angie Colman and Bean Magazine, the evening moved with heart, humour, and depth—a dynamic snapshot of the Australian indie landscape.

ALEIGHSHA GLEW

Photos by Adrian Thomson

