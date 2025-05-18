Review: Kasey Chambers at Astor Theatre

Kasey Chambers Backbone Album Tour at Astor Theatre

w/ Jenny Mitchell

Thursday, May 15, 2025

It was a night of warmth, stories, and soul-stirring music as Kasey Chambers brought her Backbone national tour to the historic Astor Theatre in Perth. A sold-out show, this performance marked one of the early stops on the tour celebrating her new album Backbone – but it unfolded into something much more. Through her signature blend of humour, humility, and raw musicality, Chambers delivered a show that felt less like a concert and more like a shared evening among old friends.

Jenny Mitchell

The evening began promptly at 7:30pm with a graceful and engaging set from New Zealand-born singer-songwriter Jenny Mitchell. Backed by her own deeply personal songwriting and accompanied by her guitar (named “Dingo”), Mitchell exuded quiet charisma as she introduced her songs with stories that felt intimate and genuine.

From the love-laced If You Were a Bird to the tenderly protective Snakes in the Grass – a subtle open letter to her sisters – Jenny’s set traced a journey through themes of family, growth, and self-belief. The addition of her twin sisters, Megan and Nikola Mitchell, added another emotional layer. As the trio harmonized on Sister, the bond between them was palpable. The song, co-written by Jenny and Nikola, celebrated the invisible but powerful jobs sisters often take on: confidante, protector, and constant.

Jenny’s newest track, Heart Like a House, revealed itself to be the emotional centrepiece of her upcoming album Forest House (dropping at midnight). Her set ended with heartfelt thanks to the audience and a gracious nod to the crew behind the scenes – a gesture that echoed the values of humility and teamwork threaded through her performance.

Kasey Chambers

At 8:30pm, the theatre dimmed once more and a hush fell over the crowd. Kasey’s band emerged, and as the first notes rang out, Kasey Chambers herself walked onstage under soft lighting, dressed in an understated beige dress that suited the earthy honesty of her music. When she began to sing, the room lit up – not only with stage lights, but with the sense that we were in the presence of someone who truly lives inside her songs.

Kasey began with tracks from the new album Backbone, including the title track – a powerful song that hints at inner strength forged through life’s trials. She shared candid reflections throughout the night, telling stories of love, heartbreak, parenthood, and resilience with her signature wit and sincerity. She joked about how she’d rather play her old songs than the new ones, simply because she still forgets the lyrics – a humble confession that had the audience laughing and leaning in closer.

Her band, including long-time collaborators like Jeff McCormack on bass and her father, Bill Chambers, on guitar, brought a warm and dynamic sound that moved effortlessly from sparse ballads to full-bodied country rockers. Bill’s solo moments were particularly moving – a musical passing of the torch from one generation to the next.

Kasey’s performance was a rich tapestry woven from both new material and fan-favorite classics. I Have Everything I Need Because of You took us back to The Captain, while Pony and Little Bit Lonesome brought that high-and-lonesome sound that has become one of her trademarks.

Kasey Chambers

These Pines, a ballad written in Esperance, stood out as a poetic tribute to the Australian landscape – a moment of quiet reverence that seemed to still the air in the theatre. Meanwhile, The Divorce Song, co-written with her ex-husband Shane Nicholson, was delivered with unflinching honesty. Chambers spoke openly about her divorce, stating that she worked harder at it than she did her marriage – not out of bitterness, but with acceptance and grace.

One of the night’s most touching segments came when she introduced a song written for her middle child, Arlo, originally for his 13th birthday. In her typical style, she admitted the song ended up being “more about me than him.” Her reflections on each of her three children – Talon, Arlo, and Poet – were intimate and moving, grounding the evening’s themes of growth, family, and legacy.

She kept the mood light with moments of levity and unexpected turns, including a banjo-led acoustic cover of Eminem’s Lose Yourself. What started as a stripped-back, introspective rendition exploded into a full-band crescendo, showcasing Chambers’ ability to bend genres while staying rooted in her own sound.

Jenny Mitchell rejoined Kasey for a duet from Jenny’s upcoming album, and later, the audience was treated to a heartfelt rendition of Am I Not Pretty Enough, a song that encapsulates the self-doubt and longing Kasey felt early in her career. Before performing it, she shared the story of meeting Felicity Kercher, then just nine years old, playing fiddle in Tamworth. That same fiddler now tours with her – another thread in the woven fabric of Chambers’ musical family.

Kasey Chambers

The emotional apex of the night was arguably The Captain, where Kasey brought her son Talon on stage to play guitar. As she sang her most iconic song, the generational thread of musical passion and storytelling came full circle – from her father, to herself, and now to her son.

Kasey sang Everything’s Going to Be Alright, a soothing, communal send-off that had the entire theatre wrapped in its hopeful embrace. It was a reminder that while Kasey’s songs often explore heartbreak, identity, and life’s rough patches, they’re ultimately anchored in resilience and deep love.

Kasey Chambers’ Backbone tour is not just a showcase of new music – it’s a live autobiography told through lyrics, laughter, and raw humanity. From the moment she stepped on stage to her final note, she held the audience with the kind of warmth and authenticity that can’t be faked. With stunning performances by both Kasey and rising star Jenny Mitchell, the evening was a beautiful testament to the power of music to connect, heal, and inspire.

Aleighsha Glew

Photos by Adrian Thomson

Prev x