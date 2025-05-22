Review: Train at Red Hill Auditorium

Train at Red Hill Auditorium

w/ KT Tunstall, Jason Wade of Lifehouse

Thursday, May 15, 2025

After an eight-year absence, Train made a triumphant return to Australian stages last night, kicking off their national tour with a high-energy performance at Red Hill Auditorium in Perth. The anticipation was palpable, and the band delivered a night filled with nostalgia, new material, and a few unexpected surprises, all set against the stunning backdrop of Western Australia’s natural amphitheatre.

The venue opened its gates at 4:30pm, and despite Red Hill’s sometimes tricky access, traffic management was smooth and efficient. We were parked and inside the venue without a hitch, setting a relaxed tone for the evening.

Jason Wade of Lifehouse

Jason Wade of Lifehouse was the first to take the stage at 5:30pm, performing a 35-minute acoustic set that took the audience on a quiet but deeply emotive journey through the early 2000s. With only a guitarist named Steve accompanying him, Wade delivered stripped-down versions of songs like Just a Dream and Halfway Done before opening up about the inspiration behind Heavenly Ocean, which he wrote for his two-year-old daughter. The mood shifted as he coaxed the crowd to their feet for You and Me, and by the time he closed with Hanging by a Moment, the audience was fully warmed up and singing along. Wade’s genuine excitement about being in Australia was infectious, and it was clear that this wasn’t just another gig for him — it felt personal.

KT Tunstall

Next up, Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall walked on stage and instantly brought a new energy to the evening. It had been 17 years since she last played in Perth, and she made a point of acknowledging the personal significance of her return, dedicating a song to her family who live in the area. With Andy Burrows, of Razorlight, joining her on drums and backing vocals, Tunstall’s set was dynamic and versatile. She mashed up one of her tracks with Natalie Imbruglia’s Torn, a nod to her connection with Australia, and brought out a dreamy, reflective mood with Just Like Water, which had Burrows switching to acoustic guitar and sharing vocal duties. The chemistry between the two was undeniable, and they closed with the infectiously upbeat Suddenly I See, a reminder of Tunstall’s unique ability to blend pop hooks with heartfelt lyrics.

Train

By the time Train stepped onto the stage at 7:20pm — after the sound of train engines and flashing lights built suspense — the crowd was buzzing. The band opened with Angels, immediately setting the tone for a 90-minute set that spanned decades of their discography. Frontman Pat Monahan, ever the showman, sounded just as powerful and charismatic as he did in their heyday. If It’s Love and Meet Virginia followed, the latter a massive hit in the US that the crowd embraced wholeheartedly. Guitarist Taylor Locke not only delivered standout riffs throughout the night but also interacted with fans, tossing signed T-shirts into the crowd with genuine enthusiasm.

One of the most memorable moments came when Monahan recounted a story about being in San Francisco years ago, too nervous to approach someone whose song was topping the charts. That led into their cover of Gotye’s Somebody That I Used to Know, with KT Tunstall returning to sing the Kimbra parts. She stayed on stage to duet with Monahan on Bruises, a heartfelt performance that captured their vocal chemistry perfectly. Later, the band debuted a brand-new song, What If We Try, which they performed live for the very first time, drawing loud applause and curious excitement from longtime fans.

Train

As the set continued, the energy only built higher with Play That Song, Parachute, Marry Me, and the raucous fan favorite 50 Ways to Say Goodbye. Train showed no signs of slowing down as they played Long Yellow Dress, their latest single released last year, before launching into the massive singalongs of Hey, Soul Sister and Drive By.

In a surprising move, the band chose not to leave the stage for a traditional encore. Instead, they transitioned straight into a cover of the Eagles’ Hotel California, with Monahan hopping on the drums and their drummer picking up an acoustic guitar — a fun role reversal that added spontaneity to an already unpredictable set. The night ended on the perfect note with Drops of Jupiter, a song that has become a defining anthem of their career, delivered with warmth and power that had the entire crowd swaying and singing every word.

Train’s return to Australia was not just a trip down memory lane; it was a celebration of their evolution as a band and a reminder of how deeply their songs resonate with fans across generations. From the moment the doors opened to the final notes ringing out over the hills, the evening was a beautifully executed night of music, stories, and connection — and a strong start to what promises to be an unforgettable national tour.

ALEIGHSHA GLEW

Photos by Mikaela James

Prev x