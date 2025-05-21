Karnivool announce Ad Complementum Australian Tour

After some serious studio grinding over the first half of the year, Karnivool have emerged from the riff gold mine with a refreshed resolve.Their first offering is the announcement of a 13-show tour around Australia, with the promise of new material being showcased for the first time and old favourites being reimagined into new beasts.

The Vool are back with momentum and are eager to start the next chapter of their epic saga.

“We can’t bloody wait to get out there and share what’s been brewing in the Karnivool riff pot, and show folks what they have to look forward to,” said frontman Ian Kenny.

The Ad Complementum tour (Latin for ‘to complete’) will start at the other end of the island in Hobart, and will take in major and regional cities across Australia, before a final homecoming show at Metropolis Fremantle on Friday, October 17.

These shows will be the first chance for Australian fans to witness what has been cooking in the Karnivool camp before they take it to the world.

Karnivool play Metropolis Fremantle on Friday, October 17, 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, May 26 from karnivool.com

