RTRFM’S Fremantle Winter Music Festival heats up Walyalup this June

RTRFM is set for its annual takeover of North Freo, with the station’s Fremantle Winter Music Festival set to heat up Walyalup this June.

The Fremantle Winter Music Festival features 29 acts across five stages and is set to hit Port Beach Brewery, the Swan Lounge, 201 Below and Mojos Bar on Saturday, June 20.

At the Swan Lounge, attendees can catch an eclectic mix of genres with tunes from Anika Louise, Autumn Sage, Bella Rae, Jack Carroll Band and The Pointy Heads.

In the newly renovated 201 Below (Swan Basement), Club Silly with Agapantha b2b DJ Sweetpea and Lani b2b Nathaara is set to bring queerness, silliness and fun to the basement.

Attendees can also head to the two stages of the now winter-proof Port Beach Brewery for the sounds of the legendary Datura 4, Doctopus, Oosterbanger and Skortz inside.

BD Minerals, Bribes, Friends of the Family and Streetlights will also hit the outside stage.

Over at Mojos, attendees can expect indie sets from The Drowners, Flora Road, Gloss, Harmony Romsloe, Karianne and Maple. The fresh-faced Out To Lunch crew, Lachy & Conor, Arielle, and Kayli & Hannah will also play DJ sets in the Courtyard, with free entry to the courtyard all night.

Check out the full lineup below:

Anika Louise

Autumn Sage

BD Minerals

Bella Rae

Bribes

Club Silly (Nathaara b2b Lani, Agapantha b2b DJ Sweetpea)

Conor & Lachy

Hannah & Kaylie

Arielle (Out To Lunch)

Datura 4

Doctopus

The Drowners

Flora Road

Friends of the Family

Gloss

Harmony Romsloe

Jack Carroll Band

Karianne

Maple

Oosterbanger

The Pointy Heads

Skortz

Streetlights

Fremantle Winter Music Festival hits Mojos Bar, Port Beach Brewery, Swan Lounge and 201 Below on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com

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