LINK Dance Company bring the thrilling double bill Enter Coda to Liberty Theatre

LINK Dance Company, WAAPA’s elite graduate ensemble, is set to bring a thrilling new double bill, Enter Coda, to Liberty Theatre from Thursday, May 28, to Saturday, May 30.

Across the three show dates, Enter Coda will showcase the work of two internationally acclaimed choreographers.

A highlight excerpt from London-based choreographer and composer Hofesh Shechter‘s iconic work, Grand Finale, will be restaged by Zee Zunnur, a long-time collaborator and performer with the Hofesh Shechter Company. The music for this version was created by Shechter and marks the first time the excerpt material from Grand Finale will be performed in Australia.

“The students have responded to this work with such openness, curiosity, maturity and bravery to dig deep into Hofesh’s world that demands such emotional and physical depths,” Zee Zunnur said. “The last time we toured the full length of Grand Finale was in Sydney back in 2020, so it is very exciting to bring a version of this seminal work back to Australia.”

Since its premiere at La Villette in 2017, Grand Finale has garnered international acclaim, receiving nominations for an Olivier Award and a Bessie Award and winning a Dora Award for Outstanding Touring Performance.

Complementing this work is a new creation, LANDCORPS, by South Korean choreographer Pansun Kim, a former dancer with Emanuel Gat. LANDCORPS reflects on the tension and co-existence that emerge between relationships and environments.

LINK Dance Company are renowned for pushing the boundaries of movement and performance. With bold physicality and emotional depth, the company’s emerging artists bring rigour and vitality to the stage.

Enter Coda hits Liberty Theatre from Thursday, May 28, to Saturday, May 30, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from waapa.ecu.edu.au

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