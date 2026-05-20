American metalcore legends Killswitch Engage announce massive Australian tour

American heavy music legends Killswitch Engage are set to return down under this year, bringing a massive Australian tour to Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, November 14.

The tour will also hit stages in Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong and Melbourne, with British heavyweights Sylosis set to join Killswitch Engage for the band’s biggest Australian headline shows yet.

Fresh from celebrating 25 years as a band and the release of their latest album This Consequence, Killswitch Engage are set to bring two decades of genre-defining metal to the stage.

Fans can expect to hear era-defining anthems, including chart-topping releases Disarm the Descent, Incarnate and Atonement, as well as new favourites, including Forever Aligned, Aftermath and the biggest radio hit of their career, I Believe.

Across a landmark career, Killswitch Engage have earned three Grammy nominations for Best Metal Performance, multiple gold and platinum records and billions of streams across nine studio albums, including hit releases Alive Or Just Breathing, The End of Heartache and As Daylight Dies.

The band has also shared stages with Iron Maiden, Slayer, My Chemical Romance and Slipknot, with festival appearances at Bloodstock Open Air, Download Festival, Ozzfest and Mayhem Festival.

Killswitch Engage bring their Australian tour to Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 21, from sbmpresents.com

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