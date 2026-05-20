Saddle up for Auxiliary Records’ FIRST RODEO

Auxiliary Records is holding one big night of live music, good people, and genre-hopping chaos at The Bird on Thursday, June 12.

In celebration of Auxiliary Records’ launch, MY FIRST RODEO brings together an eclectic lineup, featuring some of Perth’s exciting emerging artists.

The audience can look forward on stage to the indie hip-hop sounds of Chatters; to the heartfelt folk-pop duo Stacey Ann; to the shimmering alt-indie pop of Dolce Blue (who have a new single dropping the same day); and to the dusty alt-country rock stylings of Harry Foxton, plus local DJ selections from RTRFM‘s Lee Vixen.

Auxiliary Records is a new Perth-based label and creative platform dedicated to championing independent artists and building community through music.

Auxiliary Record’s MY FIRST RODEO hits The Bird on Thursday, June 12, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

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