Melbourne punk-rockers The Meanies return to WA

Melbourne punk-rockers The Meanies have announced a national tour across Australia.

The tour includes Western Australian dates at Indi Bar, Scarborough, on Friday, July 10; Ice Cream Factory, Northbridge, on Saturday, July 11; and Mojos Bar, Fremantle, on Sunday, July 12.

The band is also set to hit Victoria, Adelaide, Canberra, Queensland, and New South Wales.

The four-piece will be joined by special guests, Melbourne rockers The Gnomes, for all Western Australian dates, with Perth’s The Gremlins opening the Friday show and Grub opening the Sunday show.

On the Saturday night, The Meanies will support NSW rock trio Spiderbait on their Ivy & the big apples Tour.

On their first headline shows in WA in seven years, The Meanies arrive with fresh material from their 2020 album, Desperate Measures, such as Old Car to Shangri-La, All the Bought Men, Jekyll and Hide and more. The audience can also expect their latest single, Shutdown, which was recorded 25 years ago but only released in October last year.

The Meanies are also set to release a split 7″ vinyl alongside Dad Fight, which will be out in time for the shows. It will be released in black, transparent orange and transparent blue vinyl with 100 copies for each.

Formed in 1988, The Meanies have performed with their signature blend of pop-punk, alternative rock and punk-rock music for nearly 40 years. They have shared stages with artists such as Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Beastie Boys and performed at major festivals like Big Day Out, Livid Festival and Push Over Festival.

The Meanies hit Western Australia in July 2026. For more info and to buy tickets, head to themeanies.net

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