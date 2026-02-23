RTRFM welcomes Annika Moses as new Music Director

RTRFM has announced that Annika Moses will be stepping up as the station’s Music Director, following the exit of Matthew Perrett this month.

As a long-time presenter at RTRFM, Moses helped to broaden WA’s musical horizons through her work behind the scenes at Tone List and its corresponding festival, Audible Edge, as well as by facilitating community songwriting and recording projects with Indigenous communities in Fitzroy Crossing, Punmu, Parnngurr, Kunawarritji, and Parnpajinya (Newman).

Many RTRFM listeners will, however, also recognise her as the artist behind the solo projects Nika Mo and Great Statue and also as a member of the alt-rock outfit Didion’s Bible.

“After seven years of volunteering with the station, I’m honoured to take on the Music Director role,” said Moses. “With a near 50-year legacy and Matt Perret’s phenomenal four years of directorship, I’ve certainly inherited some big shoes! But I’m excited for the challenge and looking forward to working alongside the incredible RTR team.”

“Annika is not just one of WA’s great musical talents; she’s one of Australia’s best and most exciting songwriters and artists, and we were already blessed to have her on board as a curator and presenter,” said RTRFM’s general manager Simon Miraudo.

Annika Moses is set to take over as RTRFM’s Music Director, with Matthew Perrett stepping down at the end of February. To stream RTRFM or to support the station, head to rtrfm.com.au

Prev x Next →