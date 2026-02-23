Mental As Anything reunite for 50th anniversary tour with original members

Mental As Anything are set to make a historic comeback after 25 years as founding members Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa reunite this June.

Celebrating five decades of music and live performances, the band’s 50th anniversary tour lands at Astor Theatre on Saturday, June 13.

Mental As Anything began as a Sydney pub band in 1976, formed by five art students, Martin Murphy, Christopher O’Doherty, Peter “Yoga Dog” O’Doherty, Wayne de Lisle and Andrew “Greedy” Smith. Since the release of their debut album Get Wet in 1979, the ARIA Hall of Famers have carved out an enduring place in Australia’s cultural and musical history with 25 Top 40 hits in Australia, such as Spirit Got Lost, You’re So Strong, and the international smash Live It Up.

The tour announcement marks an end to the band’s hiatus after the passing of Andrew “Greedy” Smith in 2019.

Mental as Anything hit Astor Theatre on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Tickets are on sale from Monday, March 2, on empiretouring.com

