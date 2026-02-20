Perth bands join forces to pay tribute to the late, great James Baker

A memorial gig celebrating the life of influential Perth punk drummer James Baker is set to take over the Fremantle Buffalo Club on Saturday, March 7.

Bringing together fans, friends and fellow musicians of the Perth music community to honour Baker and his music legacy on what would have been his 72nd birthday, Baker’s Big Bash! will feature performances from Kim Salmon, The Beautiful Losers, Phantom Island, The Surf Mist and Leadville alongside tracks from DJ Deadbeat.

Baker was a beloved drummer who had a notable influence on the Perth punk scene of the 1970s. His career included being a founding member of Perth 70s punk band The Victims, then later playing with rock groups The Scientists, The Hoodoo Gurus and Beasts of Bourbon.

Baker passed away in May last year from liver cancer, aged 71.

Bakers Big Bash! will hit Fremantle Buffalo Club on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at humanitix.com

