Amber Run make Australian debut with 5AM Anniversary Tour

In celebration of ten years since their debut album, English alt-rockers Amber Run are touring Australia for the first time with their 5AM Anniversary Tour this April.

The band will be performing their 2015 debut album 5AM in full throughout the tour which kicks off in Sydney, with following shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, before a final performance at Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, April 23.

The group already has one EP out this year, Sun Flower, which follows on from their recently released new versions of their top singles, I Found and 5AM, in addition to collaborations with British artist Freya Ridings and Canadian singer-songwriter Billianne.

Amber Run hit Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com

