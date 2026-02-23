Tender is the Night returns with stellar 2026 season

After a series of sold-out shows in 2025, the boutique concert series Tender is the Night returns to Melville with another season of music reimagined by a string quartet.

Held in stunning venues in the City of Melville, Tender is the Night pairs WA classical composers with contemporary songwriters for a unique collaboration and performance.

Opening this year’s series are two artists making inroads on the international stage, Adrian Dzvuke and Your Girl Pho. This concert will be under the stars at Goolugatup Heathcote, overlooking the Derbarl Yerrigan, on Sunday, March 8.

Boom! Bap! Pow!, along with genre chameleon James Rogers of The Little Lord Street Band and Harlequin League, will feature at the refurbished Melville Main Hall on Saturday, June 6, followed by legendary songwriters Dom Mariani and Helen Shanahan on Saturday, August 22.

Triple J favourite Great Gable will play along with upcoming indie artist Ribs at Melville Main Hall, with the final show of 2026 featuring Joan & the Giants and The Bures Band against the sunset backdrop at Goolugatup.

Tender Is the Night takes place at multiple locations across Melville from Sunday, March 8, until Sunday, November 29, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from tenderisthenight.com

