Rock trio Health celebrate ADDENDUM with new EP, single and national tour

LA industrial rock band Health have announced a new EP, single and national tour, with their HEALTH AUSTRALIA 2.0.2.6. Tour heading to Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, September 26.

The upcoming tour, also hitting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart and Adelaide, will celebrate the trio’s new EP, ADDENDUM, set for release on Thursday, April 30, via Loma Vista Recordings.

Health will also be joined on tour by French darksynth pioneer Perturbator and American industrial metal artist King Yosef.

Fans can expect to hear tracks fresh off the band’s new EP ADDENDUM, including Trials, Ruin, and the new dark atmospheric single A.L.O.N.E, released last week on Friday, April 3. Check it out below.

ADDENDUM is an expanded release of the band’s bonus four-track EP that was originally included with their 2024 RAT WARS ULTRA EDITION album, bringing together new material alongside a selection of previous collaborations.

Formed in 2005, Health have cemented their position as one of the most influential forces in modern heavy music. Releasing their self-titled album in 2007, Health most recently expanded on their 2023 RAT WARS album with their 2025 record CONFLICT DLC. The band has released six critically acclaimed full-length albums and has collaborated with Nine Inch Nails, Poppy and Lamb of God, additionally sharing stages with Sleep Token. The band recently performed an almost sold-out headline Australian run in 2024, then returned in 2025 to hit the Knotfest stage.

ADDENDUM is out on Thursday, April 30. Health bring their HEALTH AUSTRALIA 2.0.2.6 Tour to Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

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