Metal legends Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver join forces with massive co-headline tour

British extreme metal legends Cradle of Filth and American metal titans DevilDriver have announced a massive co-headline tour, hitting Astor Theatre on Thursday, July 16.

The upcoming co-headline tour comes after Cradle of Filth’s 14th studio album release, The Screaming of the Valkyries, released on Friday, March 21, 2025, and their previous joint tour with DevilDriver titled Double Trouble Live II in North America in 2023. The tour is also expected to hit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Cradle of Filth is set to unleash their signature gothic metal sound on the stage, playing hits from The Screaming of the Valkyries, such as Ex Sanguine Draculae, Malignant Perfection, and To Live Deliciously.

DevilDriver will also bring their signature groove metal sound to audiences, delivering a career-defining set from early hits such as I Could Care Less and End of the Line to recent tracks Through the Depths and If Blood is Life.

Cradle of Filth, led by Dani Filth, have solidified their reputation as one of the most influential names in extreme metal. Cradle of Filth’s 2017 album, Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness of Decay, was awarded Best Album of the Year in 2017 from the Terra Relicta Dark Music Awards. The band has secured festival slots at Summer Breeze Open Air, Download Festival and Graspop Metal Meeting.

DevilDriver, spearheaded by Dez Fafara, have spent two decades forging their distinct intense metal sound. DevilDriver are known for their ferocious energy and intense live performances. The band have previously performed at 2007’s Ozzfest and Download Festival and also hit the stage at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2009.

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver bring their co-headline tour to Astor Theatre on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from thephoenix.au

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