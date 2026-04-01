Khalid brings It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour down under

LA-based R&B singer Khalid is returning to Australia this year, bringing his It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour to RAC Arena on Wednesday, November 18.

Khalid will also bring his upcoming tour to Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, with the tour celebrating the release of his new album, After The Sun Goes Down, released on Friday, October 10, 2025. Khalid will also be joined on tour by the LA-based pop singer Lauv.

The new album, After The Sun Goes Down, is considered a major, refreshing, and joyous step in his artistry, ushering in a bold new chapter for Khalid. Fans can expect to hear new tracks off the album, including In Plain Sight, Nah and out of body, as well as hits from across his career, including fan-favourite tracks Young, Dumb & Broke, Talk, Love Lies and Eastside.

“This tour feels like a full-circle moment for me—being back on stage, in places that I love, sharing these songs in real time and feeling that energy again,” Khalid said.

This tour marks Khalid’s first arena shows in Australia since his Free Spirit Tour in 2019.

Multi-platinum-selling global superstar Khalid, who was named one of TIME’s Most Influential People of 2019, has taken the world by storm since his first single, the RIAA-certified diamond Location. In Australia, Khalid has 44x ARIA-accredited singles, including the 11x Platinum Young, Dumb & Broke, plus 2x ARIA Platinum albums with American Teen and Free Spirit. Khalid has also secured major festival slots at Coachella, Sips and Sounds Festival and WorldPride DC.

Khalid brings his It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour to RAC Arena on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Tickets are on sale from Friday, March 27, from ​ ticketek.com.au

Prev x Next →